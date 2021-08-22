Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 313 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

NYSE:GPC opened at $123.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.45. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.