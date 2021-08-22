Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 801 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTON. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,804 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 98.0% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,362,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.31 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.29 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $9,479,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,683,476.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 794,470 shares of company stock worth $92,999,091 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

