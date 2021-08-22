Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $469,000 in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BERY. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Shares of BERY opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.