Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,528 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWL. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

