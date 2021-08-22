Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 137,834 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 290.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total transaction of $1,533,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,970 shares in the company, valued at $71,451,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,788 shares of company stock worth $5,487,815. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $140.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.12.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

