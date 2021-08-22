KeyCorp Comments on Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%.

ODFL has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $282.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.91. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $283.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.