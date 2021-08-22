KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives $25.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in KeyCorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,779,000 after buying an additional 172,870 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,920,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,774,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in KeyCorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,557,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,816,000 after acquiring an additional 236,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.