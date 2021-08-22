Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.34. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

