Kind Ads Token (KIND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $269.00

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded up 99.3% against the dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a total market cap of $143,660.79 and $269.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00055917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.18 or 0.00804612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00047465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00101455 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

