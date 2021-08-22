Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kodiak Sciences and Ayala Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 1 5 5 0 2.36 Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $131.09, indicating a potential upside of 43.25%. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 106.66%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$133.10 million ($2.91) -31.45 Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.71 million 44.48 -$30.15 million ($3.06) -4.07

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Kodiak Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.69, indicating that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -27.56% -21.13% Ayala Pharmaceuticals -1,096.41% -82.25% -72.00%

Summary

Kodiak Sciences beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD. The company was founded by Stephen A. Charles and Victor Perlroth in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

