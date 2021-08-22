Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kohl’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.80-6.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.18.

Shares of KSS opened at $57.24 on Friday. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

