Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $10.28

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.28, but opened at $10.02. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEP. Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korea Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Korea Electric Power Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.