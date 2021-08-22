Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kronos Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes by targeting dysregulated transcription. Kronos Bio Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KRON opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. Kronos Bio has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.41.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $189,201.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,253.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 500,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after buying an additional 312,543 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 296,175.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 124.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

