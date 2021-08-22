Kryll Hits Market Cap of $9.61 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges. Kryll has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and $21,524.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00055680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.61 or 0.00803705 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00047217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00101313 BTC.

Kryll Profile

KRL is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

