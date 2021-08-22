Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $546.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $521.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

