Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ME shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. started coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at 8.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 9.76. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1 year low of 7.01 and a 1 year high of 18.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The firm had revenue of 59.24 million for the quarter.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

