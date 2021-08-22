Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,357,000 after purchasing an additional 265,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,772,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,006,000 after purchasing an additional 307,750 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 604,595 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 966,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 181,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 713,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th.

