LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LNXSF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of LNXSF stock opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $49.95 and a twelve month high of $80.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.00.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

