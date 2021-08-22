Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Update

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 616,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Laureate Education will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

