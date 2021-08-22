Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,841 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 3.70% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 179,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.27 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28.

