Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 356 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,185 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 41.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 129.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE opened at $167.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.43. The company has a market cap of $265.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.