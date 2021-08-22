Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,474,482,000 after acquiring an additional 343,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,527,000 after acquiring an additional 323,175 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $67.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.32. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

