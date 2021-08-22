Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $953,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $139.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.63.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

