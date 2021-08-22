Len Blackwell Sells 10,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CRCT opened at $26.68 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cricut has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

