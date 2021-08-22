Lendefi Market Capitalization Achieves $1.37 Million (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Lendefi has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $156,793.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lendefi has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lendefi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00129954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00155930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,458.25 or 0.99938970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.38 or 0.00912350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.27 or 0.06608396 BTC.

About Lendefi

Lendefi’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,397,410 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lendefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.