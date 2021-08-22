LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. LendingClub posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $30,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,466 shares of company stock worth $206,416. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

