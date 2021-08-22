LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Up to $26.52

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.52, but opened at $27.79. LendingClub shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 4,938 shares.

LC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million. Analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,234.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,466 shares of company stock worth $206,416. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 348.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in LendingClub by 183.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

