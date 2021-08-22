Lepricon Reaches Market Cap of $1.15 Million (L3P)

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Lepricon coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lepricon has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lepricon has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00815810 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00047613 BTC.

About Lepricon

Lepricon (CRYPTO:L3P) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

Buying and Selling Lepricon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lepricon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lepricon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lepricon using one of the exchanges listed above.

