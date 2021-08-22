Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Up to $21.60

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.60, but opened at $22.23. Leslie’s shares last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 2,392 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.22.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $21,439,125.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

