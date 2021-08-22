LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $8.59

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.59, but opened at $8.32. LG Display shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

LPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CLSA cut LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 240.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LG Display in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in LG Display by 157.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

