Liam Kelly Sells 8,987 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $377.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $394.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teleflex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,046,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Teleflex by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 7.7% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

