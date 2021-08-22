Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Raised to B+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYB opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $38.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Global stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

