Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $266,472.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $266,472.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $2.05 or 0.00004210 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.96 or 0.00372234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.