LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 83.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 23.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.