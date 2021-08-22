Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0127 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $9.35 million and approximately $934.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,888.58 or 0.99639165 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 736,859,325 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

