LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 112.43% from the company’s current price.

RAMP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of RAMP stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 487,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,875. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.13. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 18.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,675,000 after buying an additional 255,356 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 176.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 38,647 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $737,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

