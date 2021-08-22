Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.56

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,162.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.99 or 0.06624988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $680.65 or 0.01384495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.95 or 0.00382304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.39 or 0.00139111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.65 or 0.00581045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.00341103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00323946 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

