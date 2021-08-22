Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $91.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LZAGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lonza Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonza Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of LZAGY stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 0.61. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.79.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

