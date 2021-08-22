Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 69.10 ($0.90). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 67.70 ($0.88), with a volume of 121,008 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOOK. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Lookers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Lookers in a report on Monday, June 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.45. The company has a market cap of £264.35 million and a P/E ratio of -61.55.

In other Lookers news, insider Duncan McPhee acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,663.18).

Lookers Company Profile (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

