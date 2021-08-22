LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $156.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ LPLA traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.56. 312,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,209. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $159.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.22.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

