Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,607 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $13,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lumentum by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 75,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 678,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,654,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $84.58. The stock had a trading volume of 807,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,146. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.91. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.90. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,663. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

