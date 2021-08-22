Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LITE has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.76.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.91. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,663 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

