Macy’s (NYSE:M) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Cowen

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Cowen from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.

M has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

