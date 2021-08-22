Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $21.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

M stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Macy’s by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Macy’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

