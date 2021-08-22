Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,064,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,730 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $98,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGA. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $262,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 294,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.