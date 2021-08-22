Maker (MKR) Market Cap Reaches $3.81 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Maker has a market cap of $3.81 billion and approximately $155.17 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maker has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,845.53 or 0.07837520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00057478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.65 or 0.00828783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00103745 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.