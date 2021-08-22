Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

