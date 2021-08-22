MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the newsletter publisher’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MKTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on MarketWise in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.80.

MKTW stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

