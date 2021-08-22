Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.81

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 3362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MQ shares. Truist initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Get Marqeta alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.69.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,130,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.