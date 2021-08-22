Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.55. Masonite International posted earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DOOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.83.

Masonite International stock opened at $116.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

