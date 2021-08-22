Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.55. Masonite International posted earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DOOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.83.

Masonite International stock opened at $116.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masonite International by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.